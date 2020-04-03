News

'Tera ban jaunga' fame singer Akhil Sachdeva fulfills ailing fan's wish

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Apr 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Despite the coronavirus lockdown, singer Akhil Sachdeva, who is best known for his songs "Sun mere humsafar" ("Badrinath Ki Dulhania") and "Tera ban jaunga" ("Kabir Singh"), has managed to spread a smile on an ailing fan's face.

Akhil on Wednesday took to Instagram and posted a video that shows him singing "Tera ban jaunga" and playing the guitar, sharing that the fan had requested him to sing for him and that too with a smiling face.

"One of my fan since last 10 years is now going through a major Illness from last year and sent me a message that he wanted me to sing this one with a smile on my face. So here I am smiling throughout and singing this and I hope i make you feel better in your toughest of times. God bless you always and may you get out of this phase sooner and stay healthy forever," Akhil wrote.

Apart from singing in films, Akhil has recorded for OTT shows such as "Dil Hi Toh Hai 3" and "Broken But Beautiful 2" .

Tags Akhil Sachdeva Tera ban jaunga Kabir Singh Sun mere humsafar Badrinath Ki Dulhania Dil Hi Toh Hai 3 Broken But Beautiful 2 TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

These popular TV shows RETURN to make your...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here