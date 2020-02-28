News

Thappad: Angad Bedi Misses Screening Of Taapsee Pannu, Dia Mirza Starrer; You Wouldn't Believe Dia's Reaction To It

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
28 Feb 2020 03:37 PM

MUMBAI: Angad Bedi recently underwent knee surgery owing to an injury he incurred while shooting an action sequence. The actor is recuperating well and keeps us posted on his Instagram handle by sharing a few videos that are shot by his wife Neha Dhupia.

After his surgery, many stars and his friends paid a surprise visit including Kunal Kemmu, Rannvijay Singha, Gaurav Kapur and Sophie Choudhry. Well, the latest one to check on him is Dia Mirza. As she came to meet him, he shared a video saying that he couldn’t watch her film Thappad but assured to watch it soon.

Angad shared a boomerang video on his feed where Dia is seen giving a peck on his cheek. He wrote, 'Thank you for coming D!!! @diamirzaofficial and all the very best for #thappad i have heard and read some really awesome reviews. Shall watch it soon. Best of luck #dadisa #dadasahebphalkeaward'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Thappad Angad Bedi Taapsee Pannu Dia Mirza

