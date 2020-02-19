News

Thappad gets a thumbs-up at first preview show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 07:28 PM

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu has very successfully made her way up the ladder in Bollywood. With some brilliant performances in films like, ‘Pink’ and ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ to her credit, she is one of the most sought-after actresses we have in the industry.

While we are still singing praise of her last outing, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’ co-starring Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee is all set with her upcoming films. She has some pretty interesting projects up her sleeves.

With films like Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Thappad’ to Rahul Dholakia’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ to Vinil Mathew’s ‘Haseen Dillruba’, Bollywood’s busy bee has her hands full.

This morning, Thapppad's special screening was held at Delhi. Filmstars were seen appreciating the movie and praising the actress.

With her strong screen presence and great content, she steals the show and wins hearts, said viewers of the screening.

Barkha Dutt who was there at the screening gives the movie thumbs-up on her Twitter handle by posting as below.

'I saw #Thappad and wept throughout the movie. It especially delights me that this movie was made by a man @anubhavsinha and among many fine characters, my friend @taapseeas its lead shone. The film is brave and lifts the lid off silent, crushed & repressed female dreams.'

It would be really interesting to see whether the audience agrees.

