The Academy Pays Tribute to Indian Cinema Maestro Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Choose To Introduce Global Audiences to Indian Cinema with ‘Deewani Mastani’ from his Bajirao Mastani’

MUMBAI: In a tribute to the vibrant tapestry of Indian cinema, The Academy, the pinnacle of cinematic recognition, recently honored acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The official social media handles of The Academy, known for celebrating the global film industry and its diverse array of talented artists, showcased a clip from Bhansali's magnum opus, "Bajirao Mastani," featuring Deepika Padukone in the mesmerizing "Deewani Mastani."

This move highlights the universal appeal and timeless beauty of Bhansali's cinematic works. Through his evocative storytelling and opulent visuals, Bhansali has captivated audiences across the globe, transcending geographical boundaries and making an impact with his moving narratives and cinematic spectacles.

The snippet from "Deewani Mastani" captures the quintessential essence of Bhansali's cinematic brilliance, offering a glimpse into his enchanting world of storytelling and visual splendor. Deepika Padukone's graceful dance moves, choreographed to perfection, serve as a testament to the unparalleled artistry of Bhansali, who has continually pushed the boundaries of Indian cinema with his unparalleled vision and meticulous craftsmanship.

For The Academy to recognize and celebrate "Deewani Mastani" signifies a significant moment of validation and appreciation for Bhansali's contribution to the global cinematic landscape, reaffirming his status as one of the foremost auteurs of contemporary Indian cinema.

In celebrating the genius of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the timeless allure of "Deewani Mastani," The Academy has not only honored a visionary filmmaker but also paid homage to the enduring legacy of Indian cinema, reaffirming its rightful place on the world stage.

