The actor in me is enjoying this phase of versatility the most: Gaurav Chopraa opens up on Gadar 2's success, dangerous climax entry tank stunt and 500 crores box office collection

MUMBAI: Gaurav Chopraa has always been a versatile and talented actor since the very beginning. As he has himself said in many interviews, he took a conscious decision of taking up roles that challenge his inner potential post the Covid-19 pandemic. And well, his dedication compiled with his decision-making ability has delivered him hits in a spree in the form of Bachchhan Paandey, Rana Naidu and Gadar 2. Not just that, the charming hunk was also bestowed with two special award honours for Rana Naidu for his role of Prince and well, ever since that, his manifestation regarding Gadar 2 seems to have turned true for real.

Given the scale of the cult movie, the cast and the story, Gaurav was always confident that Gadar 2 will be an earth-shattering blockbuster in cinemas and that's exactly what the scenario turned out to be. His role of colonel Devendra Rawat earned him accolades and appreciation from the industry ,audience and even the army and it's all deserving. However, while all that shines and is visible is known to the outside world, not many are perhaps aware of the hard work he put in to contribute his bit in this 500 crores odd blockbuster movie. From putting on 9kg weight, training and living with real-life army officers to pulling off a sensational stunt with a real tank without any safety support and security, he's literally put his blood and sweat into this project. As he embraces the success and positivity that comes his way, the actor shares,

"Well, it feels like a reward from God. I have always believed that the higher the risk, the higher the reward. After Covid-19, I consciously decided to step out of my comfort zone and only be a part of projects selectively that challenge my potential as an actor like never before. I believe when the intentions are right, God also supports you and that's how, I zeroed up on projects that could showcase me in unexpected light, like Bachchhan Paandey, Rana Naidu and Gadar 2 all, one after the other. I was very confident mentally after Rana Naidu, especially because I was bestowed with two special award honours for my character of Prince. However, at the same time, I was also certain in my mind that I can't afford to be complacent and hence, I always need to be on top of my game each and every day to push myself beyond regular limits."

He further added,

"I put on 9kg weight before every schedule to look like an army man from 1970; There was a lot of intense training involved for my character of a respected army officer. I actually lived and trained with them to understand the small and minute details of their lifestyle. From their life to their thoughts, their conversations and their food, what they do in their training to how they fight and how they eat, I observed all. It was such a beautiful learning experience for me. Their presence around me filled me with positivity and 'josh' that was certainly a big source of motivation behind pulling off that tank stunt . In the climax, Col. Rawat makes an entry standing on a tank ! Anil ji wanted a heroic entry when I come to save the situation and sort out the villain. I was supposed to in the tank, spontaneously, he asked me if I could stand on it and enter as it would look larger than life .. and me being already in the army man protector zone, I said yes immediately without realizing it moves very differently from other vehicles. the tank bends forward during movement and gets very bumpy. Since there was nothing to place your foot strongly or hold onto something, it was actually very dangerous. However, we did the shot 2-3 times and I made it safely!

Now in hindsight, I realise that if I were to just lose my balance, there were chances of a very seriousor fatal injury. It could have been fatal had I fallen off the tank. However, since I was in that zone mentally. I didn't even think then..."

He further added,

"The point to be noted that in the Pakistani army, there were 6-7 characters and all of them have their own shades. However, in the Indian army, the entire representation was through Col. Rawat and hence I believe, Anil ji wanted that kind of an entry for me. You have to understand that the entry was done in the presence of around 300 actual jawans who are charging in with me with weapons chanting Bharat Mata Ki Jay. The adrenaline rush was it it's peak and so the leader of such a cluster of javaans had to enter as a source of courage. Also, the scene was such that it ended with me killing the villain in the end. So, the graph of the scene had to start like this.. From putting the villain in his place with a monologue and warning him about his propaganda, asking him to sort it out with Tara Singh and then eventually killing him. it was a a full culminationfor the film. ."

He concluded by saying,

"I am glad it worked and people everywhere have taken note of this. The actor in me is enjoying this phase of versatility the most. It feels wonderful to be a part of a movie that has earned more than 500 crores in the box office. Such movies always get remembered in history. Many actors get to be a part of great movies. However, to be a part of history is special. Grateful to my audience for giving me so much love and appreciation. This motivates me to do even better and work harder in my upcoming projects. Fingers crossed."

How did you all enjoy Gaurav's performance in the movie readers? Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned.