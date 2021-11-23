'The best part of my performance, they have junked it': Mita Vashisht

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Mita Vashisht in this exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar talks about her next web series ‘Your Honor Season 2’. The actress spoke about her character, camaraderie with Pulkit Makol, and being a critic.

How different is your character from the first part of Your Honor?

The actress said, now her character is in different situation now where she has been asked to join her duty with some terms and conditions. There are many layers in her role for which the audience needs to see season 2 of Your Honor.

When asked about how she prepared for her character?

The actress opened up and said her father was in the army and had fought wars in his career. She has always seen him wearing a uniform and as a kid, she had lived a life whose father is in uniform who has fought all three wars for the country.

How is your experience of working with Pulkit Makol?

Mita said she is very protective of Pulkit because there is a certain honesty to him. He is keen to be a great actor and a great star. The actress went to say that Pulkit is a very beautiful-looking boy. And she feels very protective about him. It is very sweet of him to say that I helped him during the shoot.

Do you like watching your work after the shoot is done?

The actress said, she loved to watch her work. But sometimes she avoids watching her work because it annoys her when she had done such a best performance and they (creator) have junked it.

The web series also features Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahie Gill, and Gulshan Grover.

