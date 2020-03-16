The biggest film of the year all set to go on floor: Pushpa 2

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 08:16
MUMBAI: It's almost been a year since Allu Arjun’s and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa hit the theatres and we can not still can't get over how big the film turned out to be. Not only did the film end the box office for the year 2021 with a bang, but it also managed to pull a huge pool of audience for the year 2022. The havoc Pushpa created was huge and barely any filmmaker has touched the numbers Pushpa managed to bag at the box office. The film had a successful 50 days box office run and had collected over 300 crores worldwide. 

Taking to social media, the makers of Pushpa, mythri announced the return of Pushpa Raj. They jotted down “ #PushpaRaj is back!
This time to Rule 

#PushpaTheRule Pooja Ceremony tomorrow

India's most anticipated sequel is going to be BIGGER 

Icon Star @alluarjunonline @rashmika_mandanna @ThisIsDSP @aryasukku”

Taking to social media, lead actress of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandana shared the same news. 

Allu Arjun and Rashmika rang several bells with their chemistry in the film. Their job turned out to be the blockbuster Jodi of the year and fans are excited to watch their pairing on the big screen again. While we are still not over the buzz Pushpa part 1 created, having Pushpa Part 2 in the first pipeline is exciting for the fans.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/22/2022 - 08:16

