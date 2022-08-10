'The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Belli pose with Oscar Award

The couple Bomman and Belli, who were a part of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', which won the 95th Academy Awards, finally got to hold the golden statuette.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:00
movie_image: 
Bomman, Belli

MUMBAI: The couple Bomman and Belli, who were a part of the documentary 'The Elephant Whisperers', which won the 95th Academy Awards, finally got to hold the golden statuette.

The director of the documentary Kartiki Gonsalves shared a photo featuring the them holding the award, smiling for the camera.

Kartiki captioned the image: "It's been a long four months since we've been apart and now I feel like I'm home... @theelephantwhisperers."

'The Elephant Whisperers' tells the story of an indigenous couple named Bomman and Bellie who are entrusted with an orphaned baby elephant named Raghu.

They take great pains to ensure that the fragile, injured infant survives and grows to be a healthy tusker. Set in the Mudumalai National Park in the state of Tamil Nadu, the documentary also highlights the natural beauty of the location. It explores the life of tribal people in harmony with nature.

SOURCE: IANS

Bomman Belli The Elephant Whisperers Kartiki Gonsalves academy awards Mudumalai National Park Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/26/2023 - 12:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal Opens up About Playing 'Tarun's Character in 'Chashni ' Says , 'My friends and family members says , "We can't Belive Tu Itna Zyada Harami type Role Play Kar Skta hai ".
MUMBAI :Actor Jatin Singh Jamwal who has recently join the new show of star plus ' Chashni ' opens up about his...
Anupamaa: New twist! It’s going to be Anuj vs Anupama
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Must Watch! Angad pulls Sahiba close, Sahiba and Angad get closer
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Shocking! Manveer takes away the jewellery from Sahiba with THIS fear
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
When Raj Babbar had a hard time picking dance steps for a 'Hum Paanch' sequence
MUMBAI: Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar recalled working in the multi-starrer film 'Hum Paanch' in 1980 with...
Recent Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal
Anubhav Sinha: Showing lockdown-Partition similarities 'deeply personal'
Rani
Rani's lament: She couldn't do face time with Sarkar from Golden Temple
Irfan Pathan
SRK praises Irfan Pathan's son as he dances to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'
Siddharth Anand
Siddharth Anand shares his vision for Indian action entertainers
Ashutosh Rana
Ashutosh Rana on 'Bheed': It is about conflict between disaster and faith
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan reveals he does not shampoo his hair regularly!