The euphoria for Pushpa 2: The Rule refuses to slow down! It sets the benchmark high by trending at the No.1 position with 106 million views

Pushpa

MUMBAI: Ever since the glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has released dropped, the fans and the audiences couldn't stop raving about the lavishing teaser of Allu Arjun starrer. The Mass Jathaara look of Allu Arjun as Pushpa promises a commercial potboiler. The glimpse dropped on the occasion of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday has taken the digital world with storm.

Not only the fans but celebrities couldn’t stop talking about it.The teaser has arrived as a bomb onto the digital world, and exploded the social media with positive chatter everywhere. The response to the teaser, both on social media and off, is nothing less than phenomenal. Even after four days of the release, the euphoria for the teaser refused to slow down and has garnered 106 million views with the trending position of No.1.

TRENDING#1" on YouTube 
 106+REAL-TIME VIEWS
VIEWS & 1.4M + LIKES

#Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser stuns the entire nation 

Grand release worldwide on 15th AUG 2024 

#PushpaMassJaathara #Pushpa2TheRule
Icon Star @alluarjun @iamRashmika @aryasukku #FahadhFaasil @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial @TSeries"

The mind-blowing avatar of the impactful superstar Allu Arjun has left everyone stunned. From the visuals to the background score and execution, Allu Arjun’s entry as the iconic Pushpa Raj is the moment that no one could stop whistling out.

The teaser features the Jaathara sequence from the film, also known as Sammakka Saralamma Jaathara, a festival to honor the Hindu Tribal goddesses celebrated in the state of Telangana, India. Each year, more than 10 million devotees visit this 4-day festival. Maestro director Sukumar has recreated this Jaathara in the film, and the teaser is just a glimpse of the grand and nuanced sequence. The beauty of this sequence lies in its rootedness and the color play that the director has beautifully portrayed.

Pushpa 2 The Rule is slated to release in theaters worldwide on August 15th, 2024. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, it stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles. After watching this new teaser, the anticipation for the film has reached a new high amongst the audiences.
 

PUSHPA Pushpa 2 Pushpa 2 The Rule Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna
