For the first time ever, Bollywood fans launched the trailer of Ganapath: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan

Showcasing grand visuals, the trailer of Pooja Entertainment's Ganapath: A Hero Is Born introduces Tiger Shroff's new avatar, Kriti Sanon's action sequences, and Amitabh Bachchan's illuminating presence
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 15:30
movie_image: 
Ganapath: A Hero Is Born

MUMBAI: Marking the celebration of the arrival of a festival called, 'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born', the trailer of the actioner was launched by fans and the masses across the nation. This indeed happened for the first time in Bollywood, making the Ganapath, the first-ever film to get a trailer launched by fans.

Pooja Entertainment has indeed raised the bar in Indian cinema with the release of the electrifying teaser for Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.' The leading production house has ushered in a new era of cinematic excellence that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.

The trailer for one of the most anticipated films, 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born', has finally been released, leaving fans and audiences across the nation in absolute awe while raising the excitement for its arrival on October 20th globally. This magnum opus starring Tiger Shroff along with Kriti Sanon and legendary Amitabh Bachchan has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats. Now, pushing the excitement a notch higher, the makers are here to treat everyone to the trailer.

The trailer for 'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born', is a feast for the senses, showcasing stunning visuals, breathtaking sequences, and a stellar cast of actors who bring their A-game to the table. Indeed, being a visual extravaganza, this magnum opus promises to transport fans and audiences into a mesmerizing world, one that is almost like a painting brought to life on the big screens.

This enthralling trailer offers a tantalizing glimpse into the futuristic world of "'Ganapath- A Hero Is Born". The VFX of the film is absolutely polished and world-class, which makes it a promising cinematic experience that stands neck to neck with international standards. With the arrival of the film, Pooja Entertainment is sure to push the boundaries of filmmaking and will set a new benchmark for others too. The top-notch visual effects, a never-before-seen scale, and a thrilling storyline of "Ganapath" is poised to be a game-changer for Indian cinema.

What truly sets the bar high for the trailer is its properly incorporated VFX, which helps in providing an international scale to the film. Jackky Bhagnani aims to bring a world-class cinematic spectacle and a never-before-seen VFX to audiences that appeal to every section of the audience.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani shares his excitement about the project, stating, "I'm thrilled by the incredibly positive response to the 'Ganapath' teaser and Hum Aaye Hain Song. It's immensely satisfying to see that we have been able to live up to the vision we had for the film, and it has struck a chord with the audience. Now, I'm eagerly looking forward to the same level of love and enthusiasm in our viewers' reactions to the trailer. We have so much more in store, and I can't wait to unveil it all to the audience."

Since the trailer dropped, fans can't stop praising the colossal scale of the film. Tiger Shroff's rise into a new world and Kriti Sanon's jaw-dropping action sequences will leave you stunned. To add more intrigue to the world of Ganapath, the film has the everlasting screen presence of legendary Amitabh Bachchan, who is sure to keep you invested in Pooja Entertainment's Magnum Opus Ganapath: A Hero Is Born.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.

Tiger Shroff Kriti Sanon Amitabh Bachchan Ganapath: A Hero Is Born Pooja Entertainment Jackky Bhagnani Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 15:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Pari neeti Chopra
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
LOKESH KANAGARAJ
Must read! Lokesh Kanagaraj claims not to care if Leo does not beat the box office collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer
Madhu Chopra
OMG!Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra gets trolled for wearing a see-through black top, netizens say “beti se 4 kadam agay”
Aishwarya
What! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gets trolled for her rehearsal ramp walk clip at Paris, Netizens say“She Is Walking Like Pregnant Women!”
Sharvari
Hotness alert! Sharvari Wagh raises temperature in bikini as she enjoys her vacation in Thailand