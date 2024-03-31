The Goat Life Twitter review: Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gets a big thumbs up from netizens

The Goat Life has finally hit the big screens and it is getting lot of love from the fans all over, here are the tweets
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 19:35
movie_image: 
The Goat Life

MUMBAI : Movie Aadujeevitham has finally hit the big screens, the movie which is titled as The Goat Life in Hindi belt is a language survival drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Blessy. The movie is an adaptation of the 2008 best-selling Malayalam novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, which is based on a true incident. The film stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer.

The movie is getting lot of love from the fans all over for great execution and for great performance coming from the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, all the fans are loving the foreign level touch in the movie and for the concept, we can see the fans are dropping few pictures all over and praising the movie and all the department of the movie.

Let us see a few tweets where the fans are expressing their love for the movie and for the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran.

 

  

  

 

  

 

 

Also read-Critics rave over Prithviraj Sukumaran’s career-defining portrayal in ‘Aadujeevitham (The Goat Life)’, hailing it as his career’s ‘GOAT’ performance

As we see the fans all over are not keeping calm but are showering all the love of the actor Prithviraj Sukumaran and for the movie, the fans are saying excellence is the word for the actor and brilliant is the word for the great execution.

Indeed we see the rise in the collection too for the movie Aadujeevitham aka The Goat Life, what are your views on these tweets and how did you like the movie, do share in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read-Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Makers REVEAL the impactful character of Prithviraj Sukumaran

Aadujeevitham The Goat Life Aadujeevitham review The Goat Life review Prithviraj Sukumaran Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/30/2024 - 19:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Teri Meri Doriyaann SPOILER: FORTUNATE! Angad feels blessed to have Simran by his side
MUMBAI : Teri Meri Doriyaann is a popular show by Cockrow and Shaika Films on Star Plus, commencing with high...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Ruhi portrays Abhira wrong in front of the family
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with every passing day. The...
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
MUMBAI: The Great Indian Kapil Show is currently streaming on Netflix. After much anticipation, viewers were hooked to...
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal
MUMBAI: Ramayana is one of the biggest upcoming projects in the history of Indian cinema. It is carrying immense hype...
Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor will feature in the follow-up to the hit comedy No Entry,...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Chinmay returns to save his sister
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor recalls being scolded by Rishi Kapoor, here's why
Ranbir
Ranbir Kapoor starrer Ramayana to go on floors next month? Reports reveal
Boney
Boney Kapoor confirms the casting of No Entry 2, check it out
Bade Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Here is why the movie is very important for Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff
Nidhi
Trending News Today: From Nidhi Shah’s clarification to Salman Khan walking out - all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Crew
Crew weekend box office prediction: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon starrer is gearing up from a solid weekend