The love and wishes continue to pour in for Alaya F! Her grandfather, Kabir Bedi, gave a huge shoutout to the actress's performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

MUMBAI : Alaya F is one of the most extremely talented names in the Indian entertainment industry. The young talent has always left a huge impression on the audience's mind with her remarkable performance and has captured hearts. Ever since the big-scale action film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' was released, fans and audiences couldn't stop raving about her brilliant performance as Pam, the hacker in the film.

With her acting prowess and dazzling screen presence, she has given a very excellent performance and has tapped into the character effortlessly. In a recent surprise, Alaya F has received a shoutout from her grandfather and veteran actor Kabir Bedi. The actor recently watched the film at a screening and can't stop talking about Alaya's performance in the film.

Taking to social media, Kabir Bedi captioned,

"Celebrating @alayaf's fantastic performance in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with the family."

Alaya F gave an adorable reply to the words from Kabir Bedi and shared the emoji in the response, captioning, "

It is indeed true to say that Alaya F has really made such a prominent name for herself at such a young age. In a short span of time, Alaya F has cemented her position as the big face of commercial cinema, and her performance in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands true to that saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alaya F will be next seen in Srikanth, starring Rajkummar Rao. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on May 10, 2024.

