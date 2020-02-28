As the makers announce Heropanti 2, fans take it upon themselves to trend #Heropanti2

MUMBAI: The second installment of Heropanti 2 was recently announced marking yet another collaboration between Sajid Nadiadwala and Tiger Shroff.

This news spread like wildfire and in just a couple of minutes, fans started trending "#Heropanti2" proving how much the fans are excited about the news.

Here's what fans have to say,

"The best duo gets another power-packed franchise! #SajidNadiadwala's #Heropanti2 starring

@iTIGERSHROFF Directed by @khan_ahmedasas releases on 16th July 2021 @NGEMovies @WardaNadiadwala #TigerShroff"

"Woahhhh..... very hpy to hear this.. big fan of @iTIGERSHROFF and @khan_ahmedasa waiting for #heropanti2 @NGEMovies"

"He is on rampage There is no one like him when it comes to 'Hardcore action ' and thats why he is darling of masses !!! Outstanding posters #Heropanti2"

"Woooooooooohhhhhhhhooooo BANG#Heropanti2 #TigerShroff #AhmedKhan #SajidNadiadwala #July2021"

"Undoubtedly #TigerShroff is one of the BIGGEST action star in Bollywood today.. his action is loved by the youth, family audiences & kids.. this is the reason behind the HUMONGOUS numbers of his last few films.. #Heropanti2 will take him to new level after #Baaghi3 "

"Looking promising

and very powerful...Loved the first look posters of #Heropanti2 Best wishes @iTIGERSHROFF"

"Can't wait to see you again, doing HEROPANTI on big-screen.#TigerShroff #SajidNadiadwala @khan_ahmedasas @NGEMovies"

The makers also released two posters of Tiger with the announcement, adding to the already high hype!.

The second installment of Heropanti is surely going to make the fans witness unseen action and does surely has a part yet to be unfolded.

Heropanti 2 is all set to make its mark in 2021 and hit the screens on 16th July 2021. This is going to be a Nadiadwala Grandson's production and will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

He is on rampage There is no one like him when it comes to 'Hardcore action ' and thats why he is darling of masses !!! Outstanding posters #Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/ynBcmNhm3H — Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) February 28, 2020