The makers of Jai Mummy Di share a quirky making video, check out!

MUMBAI: The fresh concept of Jai Mummy Di has gotten alot of attention and the audience is very excited to see the film which is set to release this Friday. The songs are quite groovy and the trailer has given a good belly laugh to all the viewers.

The makers just released a BTS of shooting the entire film and has given us a sneak peak on how the four main characters are in real life.

The loggerheads on-screen mom are actually good friends and all the four actually enjoyed each others company and that definitely visible in the video.

The director also gave a hearty welcome to all the viewers and also shows all the fun times the entire team was having and it all just has an adorable flashback of all the days spent together. All the characters shared their thoughts on working with each other and the team.

The video also very evidently highlights the amount of effort and hardwork that goes under in making a film. The things that happen behind the camera as well.Being in this space is definetely a challenge and has its own contentment at the same time.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on 17th January 2020.