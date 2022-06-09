The makers unveiled the trailer of  Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Goodbye- it will melt your hearts!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 20:42
movie_image: 
The makers unveiled the trailer of  Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer, Goodbye- it will melt your hearts!

MUMBAI: The trailer of the much-awaited family drama starring Legendary Thespian, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and south heart-throb Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled by the makers. The story of Goodbye revolves around self-discovery, the importance of family and the celebration of life in every circumstance beautifully depicted by the Bhalla family. It is a heartwarming story of every Indian family ever that takes the gloomiest period to make sunshine and promises to be closer though a loved one has gone far away. 

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna will be seen sharing a father-daughter relationship and their bond evolves with the changing aspects of life. The film portrays the mayhem of every family dealing with the ups and downs that life throws but it also gently reminds the significance of being there for each other, through it all. The trailer of the film touches your heart and takes you on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

The film stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Elli Avram, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta and Abhishek Khan in pivotal roles and is helmed by Vikash Bahl.

Produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co., GoodBye is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October, 2022.

Bollywood  Amitabh Bachchan  Rashmika Mandanna  Goodbye  Neena Gupta Pavail Gulati Elli Avram Sunil Grover SAHIL MEHTA Abhishek Khan  Ektaa R Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/06/2022 - 20:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Bharti Singh opens up on not being a part of third season of The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside
MUMBAI:  The Kapil Sharma Show is all set to hit our TV screens this Saturday (September 10) and fans of the sketch-...
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
MUMBAI: Content Czarina Ektaa R Kapoor has time and again served her audience with mind-blowing films, series, and TV...
Siddhant Chaturvedi sets social media afire with his latest clicks!
MUMBAI: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming Phone Bhoot. As the...
Kids request Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna for a kiss; Fans say, "Srivalli ka 'free' kiss"
MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna is currently gearing up for Amitabh Bachchan starrer, 'Goodbye', trailer of which has...
Rajjo: OMG! Arjun leaves Rajjo alone in the room, Arjun’s mother opens the door
MUMBAI: Star Plus recently rolled out a brand new show titled Rajjo. The show is produced by Bits and Bots Media and...
Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
Recent Stories
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Amitabh Bachchan calls working with Ektaa R Kapoor an honour at Goodbye trailer launch event
Latest Video