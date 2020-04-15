The number 15 is really lucky for me: Shilpa Shetty

MUMBAI: Shilpa Shetty made her debut opposite the king of romance Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar. Her acting skills were appreciated and loved by all. She has given remarkable performances in films such as Rishtey, Dhadkan, Garv, and Apne.

The actress is now all set to tickle your funny bone with her next movie Hungama 2, which is a sequel to the superhit movie Hungama. This too will be directed by Priyadarshan

Recently, Shilpa posted a video in which she says that the number 15 is very lucky for her.

So in this video, we see her revealing the importance of the number 15 and why it is special in her life.

She says that 15th Feb was the date when her daughter Samisha Shetty Kundra was born. She completed 2 months on 15th April. The actress also completed 15 million followers on TikTok the same day.

Shilpa is very active on TikTok, and her videos with her husband Raj are really funny.

She captioned the post, 'Some things in life are a little more special than the others. The number ‘15’ has been added to that list now! Our daughter, Samisha Shetty Kundra, came into our lives on 15th Feb and she turns two months old today on 15th April. It’s also a very special and happy coincidence that we have become a family of 15 MILLION on tiktok today, on the 15th of April, So grateful for all the love & blessings that you have showered on my family and me over the years... humbled beyond words. Hope you continue to stand by us, rock solid, even in the years to come.'

On the work note, Shilpa will next be seen in Hungama 2 with Meezaan Jaffrey.

