The only car which allowed inside the Antilla belonged to this star

Recently, it was the engagement celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, and this special guest was allowed to park his car inside the Antilla house.
MUMBAI :The grand engagement celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant has been the talk of the town since yesterday. We have seen many pictures and videos floating all over the internet, which are indeed grabbing the attention of the fans.

We could see many big names from different industries attending the celebration. There were names like Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and others who had graced the celebration.

From these pictures and videos which are floating all over the internet, we could see all the celebrities walking inside the building, but only one car was allowed inside, which belonged to superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s.

We can see many glimpses and appearances of various Bollywood actors entering the building from the video, but only one actor whose face was not seen is of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s. It is said that the actor is hiding his look since he is currently shooting for his upcoming movie, Jawaan.

What are your views on this special treatment given to superstar Shah Rukh Khan? If he came in his ‘Jawaan’ look, how excited would you be to see this look? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

