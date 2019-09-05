Is the poster of Kalki's 'Bhram' copied from 'The Nightingale'?

A new poster of the web show "Bhram", starring Kalki Koechlin, has become the focus of controversy. The poster bears an uncanny resemblance to a poster of the Australian gothic thriller, "The Nightingale".

The anonymous Instagram account, Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, shared snapshots of the similar posters of "The Nightingale" and "Bhram".

"The Nightingale" poster features the tense face of the film's heroine Aisling Franciosi, as a blackbird flies past, partially covering the face.

the "Bhram" poster features Kalki's face exuding a similar expression, with a blackbird flying face and partially covering her face.

The account captioned it: "We spot a 'cheel' (eagle) but think it is a 'kauwa' (crow)."

"Bhram," written by K. Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan is an eight-episode web series that will stream on ZEE5 from September. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal. The series, a psychological thriller, will be set in Shimla.

"The Nightingale", which is directed by Jennifer Kent, is set in 1825 in the British penal colony of Van Diemen's Land (now the Australian state of Tasmania). The film follows a young convicted woman seeking revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family. It stars Aisling Franciosi with Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, and Damon Herriman. The film was released in August 2019.

(Source: IANS)



