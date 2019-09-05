News

Is the poster of Kalki's 'Bhram' copied from 'The Nightingale'?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Sep 2019 01:34 PM

A new poster of the web show "Bhram", starring Kalki Koechlin, has become the focus of controversy. The poster bears an uncanny resemblance to a poster of the Australian gothic thriller, "The Nightingale".

The anonymous Instagram account, Dietsabya called out the similarity on Wednesday, shared snapshots of the similar posters of "The Nightingale" and "Bhram".

"The Nightingale" poster features the tense face of the film's heroine Aisling Franciosi, as a blackbird flies past, partially covering the face.

the "Bhram" poster features Kalki's face exuding a similar expression, with a blackbird flying face and partially covering her face.

The account captioned it: "We spot a 'cheel' (eagle) but think it is a 'kauwa' (crow)."

"Bhram," written by K. Hari Kumar and directed by Sangeeth Sivan is an eight-episode web series that will stream on ZEE5 from September. It also stars Chandan Roy Sanyal. The series, a psychological thriller, will be set in Shimla.

"The Nightingale", which is directed by Jennifer Kent, is set in 1825 in the British penal colony of Van Diemen's Land (now the Australian state of Tasmania). The film follows a young convicted woman seeking revenge for a terrible act of violence committed against her family. It stars Aisling Franciosi with Sam Claflin, Baykali Ganambarr, and Damon Herriman. The film was released in August 2019.

(Source: IANS) 

 


Tags > poster of Kalki, Bhram, copied, The Nightingale, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Tara che bappa at Borivalli cha Raja

Tara from Satara Ganpati Stapna at Borivalicha Raja
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma on the sets of Dance...

Judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosc Martis, Raftaar along with Geeta Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and host Karan Wahi on DID
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Naura
Naura
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Emma Watson
Emma Watson
Ronit Roy
Ronit Roy
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Aashka Goradia
Aashka Goradia
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan

past seven days