The region of Bastar is more violent than Animals, and Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's have presented a true depiction of it in Bastar: The Naxal Story

MUMBAI: There is no denying the fact that Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen's 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is among the most hard-hitting and impactful films of the year. While the film may have touched hearts and is winning praise from every corner, the reality it presents is equally true and harsh.

The human may feel the violence and attack of the animal are dangerous, but in reality, the area of Bastar is more cruel and dangerous. The makers have presented a scene-to-scene depiction of each and every incident that happened in the Bastar region and have also brought the hard-hitting, brutal story of the Naxalites on-screen.

Some social media users also agreed on this and have highlighted this issue in their talk and review videos of Bastar and its history.

The film has left a deep impact on everyone's mind and has mirrored the audience with a thought-provoking story and harsh reality.

At some screenings, it even received standing ovations, and the audiences are praising the performance of Adah Sharma as IPS Neerja Madhavan.

Produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah's Sunshine Pictures and co-produced by Aashin A. Shah, 'Bastar: The Naxal Story' is directed by Sudipto Sen and will have Adah Sharma in the lead. The film is now released in cinemas worldwide.