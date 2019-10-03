News

The relationship we share is just perfect: Ibrahim Ali Khan on his bond with elder sister Sara Ali Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
03 Oct 2019 01:15 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are certainly one of the most adorable brother-sister duos. With their strong bonding, they set major sibling goals. 

The two recently got featured on the cover of the Hello Magazine where they defined royalty in every way. The siblings were dressed in their festive best on the cover of the magazine. Sara and Ibrahim have not just stunned on the cover but the inside pictures are also amazing. While talking to the magazine, Ibrahim opened up about his rapport with his elder sister. He said, “The relationship we share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."

Tags > Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
02 Oct 2019 08:08 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet-Siddharth REVEAL eachother's secrets
Avneet-Siddharth REVEAL eachother's secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
02 Oct 2019 07:43 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss Day 3 : Contestants to get tortured with Operation Task
Bigg Boss Day 3 : Contestants to get tortured... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Tanuj Virwani
Tanuj Virwani
Vipul Roy
Vipul Roy
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal

past seven days