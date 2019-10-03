The relationship we share is just perfect: Ibrahim Ali Khan on his bond with elder sister Sara Ali Khan

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan are certainly one of the most adorable brother-sister duos. With their strong bonding, they set major sibling goals.



The two recently got featured on the cover of the Hello Magazine where they defined royalty in every way. The siblings were dressed in their festive best on the cover of the magazine. Sara and Ibrahim have not just stunned on the cover but the inside pictures are also amazing. While talking to the magazine, Ibrahim opened up about his rapport with his elder sister. He said, “The relationship we share is just perfect – we rarely fight and that’s perhaps because we have a five-year gap between us. On occasions that we do, it’s over the stupidest things. We are very close and love each other a lot."