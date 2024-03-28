The Sabarmati Report: Makers release the much-awaited teaser featuring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra

The makers released the much-awaited teaser of the movie in which they got to see how the movie is based on what took place in Sabarmati Express on 27 Feb 2002. The teaser is out and the audience is very much intrigued by it.
MUMBAI: With a lot of announcements, one that garnered a lot of attention was the announcement of ‘The Sabarmati Report’ which is directed by Ranjan Chandel and stars Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna. The movie will hit the theatres on 3rd May this year.

The movie is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan. The movie announcement made a wave amongst the audience. Mainly the curiosity about this movie was because of the casting and the story of the movie.

Watching the teaser, we can see how the makers are giving a glimpse at what happened in Sabarmati Express on 27 Feb 2002. The teaser also shows how the media did not reveal the entire truth to the public.

The movie will show the entire truth of the investigation it seems and will surely put out some facts which the public in general weren’t aware of.

Vikrant Massey gained immense love and recognition after his last release ‘12th Fail’ which was directed and written by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. On the other hand, Raashii Khanna was recently seen in the movie ‘Yodha’ which also starred Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani.

What do you think about this movie? Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

