‘The Show Must Go On’, but at what cost? Questions veteran actor Ramakant Dayma

MUMBAI:65-year-old actor Ramakant Dayma has been in the industry for the past many years. He has impressed one and all with his performances in movies and web series like Chak De! India, Paa, Bank Chor, Made In Heaven, Farzi, Jehanabad and others.

Recently, during an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the veteran actor spoke about how they have been taught that ‘the show must go on’. But, he also questioned it by stating that at what cost ‘the show must go on’?

Ramakant Dayma on his views on the phrase ‘The Show Must Go On’

There’s a question in my mind. We people who come from theatre background, we are always taught that ‘The Show Must Go On’. But, with my experience I was thinking that at what cost this ‘The Show Must Go On’ should be followed.

It happens that we have committed to a shoot, and there are a minimum of 100 people in a unit. But, what if we fell ill? The shoot won’t get canceled right because you are not a star. We have gone through such situations and the chances that we take with health, so till what level is it correct?

Ramakant Dayma shares how he shot Jehanabad and a short film despite being ill

I was shooting in Bhopal last year for the web series Jehanabad. So, I had a schedule of 15 days and I played the role of a jailor in it. So, during the 2nd or 3rd day of the shoot, I got a hairline fracture in my leg. My thumb was swollen, and forget walking, it was difficult for me to even stand. So, one day they told me we will take someone else’s shot, but then there are more days left for the shoot. So, they were taking me on the wheelchair and I was standing with the help of people’s hands. The director helped me a lot. They gave me a wheelchair, tablets and everything. But still I have to act

After a few days, I was better and could walk. On the last day of the shoot, everyone was ready to wrap up and leave after I shoot my two scenes. But, it was bad heat and it took a toll on my health. So, I told the director that I am not well. Let's do the scene quickly. However, he then said that your health is really bad and I won’t shoot with you and let me call the doctor. If the doctor says okay, we will shoot or else the shoot won’t happen. I was like it’s the last day of the schedule and if because of me the shoot gets cancelled my name will be spoiled, so I told him to shoot quickly. But, he called the doctor and an ambulance came. My sugar, blood pressure and heartbeat had shot up and the doctor told me that I have to go to the hospital to do ECG. I told the doctor that I will only come after doing the scene. On the other hand, the director is not allowing me to do the scene.

I told him to give me some time and I sat for 15-20 minutes, and I told my family to send me reiki healing and my DOP played Hariprasad Chaurasia’s flute music. Then I got relaxed, and I told the director to do a rehearsal. We did the rehearsal and the director felt it was good, so I told him let’s do the scene. Then the ECG machine had come in vanity and after the scene I did it. But, thankfully everything was fine.

A few days ago, I went to Kannauj to shoot a short film and there was a lot of cold there. So, I had fallen ill on the first day itself; I had got a fever. I shot for five days despite having a fever. It’s a short film and I am the lead. After shooting for those five days, now for 10 days I am sitting at home and now my health is getting better.

Ramakant Dayma reveals he even shot the day his mother had passed away

It has happened thrice that I am at the shoot and deaths happened in my family, and I had completed my shoot before leaving for the funeral. I was shooting for Sujoy Ghosh’s Typewriter, the day the shoot was there, in the morning I came to know that I lost my mother. In Goa, it was the last day of the whole unit, and it was my first day and my other shoot was supposed to take place in Mumbai. I told the AD that this has happened, but don’t tell sir, just try to wrap up my work quickly, so I can leave for my village. But, he didn’t tell anyone, and during lunch Sujoy sir came to me and told me, ‘My Daymaa are you mad? You are an idiot, if you would have told me I would have cancelled the shoot’. He told me to leave at that time itself, but I told him let’s finish the scene and I will go.



His concluding thoughts

Well, I am questioning this, but I know if something like this also happens again I will complete my shoot first.

