The Star Cast Of Ishq Vishq Rebound Unites To Surprise Producer Ramesh Taurani On His Birthday

MUMBAI : The much loved Ishq Vishq has got a modern day twist & fans are enthusiastically waiting to get more & more updates about the film. The shoot schedule of Dehradun was wrapped up recently & the star cast recently united to surprise producer Ramesh Taurani.

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & Jibraan Khan surprised the producer & also brought in cake along with some flowers. They also happily posed together for a snap. The audience has liked this sweet simple gesture & the bonding they have with each other.

Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, is going to be a contemporary Gen-Z version of what love looks like today. A Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial, Ishq Vishk Rebound is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited