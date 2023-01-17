The Star Cast Of Ishq Vishq Rebound Unites To Surprise Producer Ramesh Taurani On His Birthday

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 19:49
movie_image: 
The Star Cast Of Ishq Vishq Rebound Unites To Surprise Producer Ramesh Taurani On His Birthday

MUMBAI : The much loved Ishq Vishq has got a modern day twist & fans are enthusiastically waiting to get more & more updates about the film. The shoot schedule of Dehradun was wrapped up recently & the star cast recently united to surprise producer Ramesh Taurani.

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan & Jibraan Khan surprised the producer & also brought in cake along with some flowers. They also happily posed together for a snap. The audience has liked this sweet simple gesture & the bonding they have with each other.

Ishq Vishk Rebound, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grewal, is going to be a contemporary Gen-Z version of what love looks like today. A Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial, Ishq Vishk Rebound is being produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited

loved Ishq Vishq Ramesh Taurani Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari directorial Ishq Vishk co-produced Jaya Taurani Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Bobby Deol Aayush Sharma Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 01/17/2023 - 19:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan comes to know the truth about Kathaa, feels guilty and traumatized
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu taken aback to see Abhinav and Akshara’s beautiful chemistry
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  ...
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed celebrities in Bollywood industry,...
Check out the ‘Post Pack-up’ MADNESS happening on the sets of Teri Meri Doriyaann; Roopam Sharma shares a Glimpse
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update and this time, from the show Teri Meri Doriyaann. Starplus is...
“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi
MUMBAI: Indeed we have missed one of the finest filmmakers Rajkumar Santoshi, the director was last seen with his movie...
Recent Stories
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

Latest Video

Related Stories
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
“I don't believe in remakes and they are no plans for sequel” Rajkumar Santoshi on Andaz Apna Apna sequel
“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi
“I was about to make a movie but Akshay Kumar came with the same subject, so I had to back out” Rajkumar Santoshi
“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” netizens trolls Rhea Chakraborty on her latest video
“CBI se bhagte bhagte gir gaye kya” netizens trolls Rhea Chakraborty on her latest video
“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajk
“We have heard about Gandhi now the youth should also hear about Godse, even he should be given a chance to keep his point” Rajkumar Santoshi on the agenda to make the movie Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
Advance booking for Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to begin in India on this date
Check out Tabu’s first look as a fierce cop from the Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa
Check out Tabu’s first look as a fierce cop from the Ajay Devgn directorial Bholaa