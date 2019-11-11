News

The trailer of Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor to be out on THIS date

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a role this year his three films that released this year Kesari, Housefull 4, Mission Mangal were all blockbuster hits at the Box office and now the actor is coming with his fourth movie this December.

Good Newwz starring Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh will hit the theatres on 27th December just a week after Salman Khan’s Dabaang 3 will release and now as per sources the movie trailer will be out on the 18th of November.

The movie is produced by Karan Johar and Akshay Kumar together, This will be the second time that Diljit is working with Kareena, after Udta Punjab. Akshay and Kareena are reuniting on the big screen after four years. They last co-starred in Gabbar is Back; they had also featured together in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa.

