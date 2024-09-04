The trailer of Shreyas Talpade’s upcoming mythological flick 'Luv You Shankar' will take you on a magical journey

MUMBAI: The wait is over. The heartwarming trailer of the upcoming composite animated mythological film 'Luv You Shankar', starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanisha Mukerji, is out now.

The much-awaited trailer of the upcoming composite animated mythological film titled 'Luv You Shankar' which promises to weave a magical story of faith, friendship, and adventure, is released today. The film is directed by Rajiv S. Ruia, produced by Sunita Desai from SD World Films Production, VisicaFilms Pvt Ltd and stars Shreyas Talpade, Tanishaa Mukerji, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra, Hemant Pandey and Mann Gandhi.



Set against the backdrop of the sacred city of Banaras, the film revolves around the endearing bond between an eight-year-old boy and Lord Shiva, the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, thus making the film a complete family entertainer.

Talking about his excitement for the film versatile actor Shreyas Talpade said, ”Being part of 'Luv You Shankar' was amazing. It's a story that will make you smile and think about the wonders of life. Such kind of film really can touch the hearts of moviegoers which makes it even more special and I am really excited to treat my audience with this beautiful film.”

Talented actress Tanisha Mukerji added, "I loved being a part of this special movie. It's a beautiful tale that touches your heart and makes you believe in something bigger. Our adorable little lord Shiva will definitely make you smile."

Director Rajiv S. Ruia shared, "With 'Luv You Shankar,' we wanted to create a movie that brings joy and inspiration to everyone who watches it. The story will take you on a magical journey to Banaras and beyond."

Producer Sunita Desai from SD World Film Production, also expressed their excitement, saying, "We are thrilled to share the trailer of 'Luv You Shankar' with the world. It's a movie filled with love and hope, and we can't wait for everyone to see it."

‘Luv You Shankar’ is slated to release in theatres on April 19, 2024, in four languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Watch the Trailer here: