The trend has already begun for #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2; Truly Prabhas’ fans are super excited for the anniversary!

MUMBAI: Prabhas started his career in 2002 and has never halted ever since! The actor has with every passing year given one of the most promising performances and characters we can all relate to. Marking Bahubali : The Conclusion's three year anniversary, the huge fanbase of Prabhas has already started trending #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2 on Twitter and the appreciation that is pouring in is immense.

Fans being extremely excited as Bahubali : The Conclusion is one of the most celebrated projects of the actor marks its three years and social media is all abuzz where the fans have already started the trend of #3YrsForMightyBaahubali2. The trend has started a day ahead of its anniversary and truly can't keep calm. Prabhas' army always ensures to deliver their love in whatever way possible for the actor.

The film solved the most asked question of "Kattappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara?". The climax was extremely breath taking and it was indeed a treat to the eyes. The actor dedicated a couple of years of his life to the project and it has indeed been one of his best works.

This film also did tremendously well even at the box office and Prabhas was phenomenal. The speech delivery, physique, body language was so perfect that no one except Prabhas could have aced the role. Baahubali chose Prabhas and it’s indeed amazing. Bahubali was one of the biggest films of all time and more so, for its grandeur and Prabhas’ stardom.

Prabhas on the work front will be seen in Prabhs's 20th along with a PAN-World release with a Nag Ashwin directorial.