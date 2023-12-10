The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now!

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath' is getting hotter and more exciting with each coming day. Following the massive response to the teaser, the recently released electrifying trailer has multiplied the excitement of the fans and the audiences to a whole new level, and now celebrating the true spirit of Ganapath, the grand celebration song 'Jai Ganesha' has been released introducing the fierce spirit of Ganapath who will rise to save his people with the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

A few days ago, the makers launched the first song, 'Hum Aaye Hain', which has been trending across all platforms ever since it release. Continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers released the much-awaited 'Jai Ganesha' song. The high-on-beat song Jai Ganesha is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Akshay Tripathi.

With its goosebumps-worthy beats, the song fondly opens up on a grand scale bringing Tiger Shroff rising in a new world to protect his people. With Tiger Shroff's moves and unbeatable energy, the upbeat devotional song guarantees to leave an indelible mark in the minds of the audience.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on tober 20, 2023.