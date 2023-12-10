The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 13:03
movie_image: 
Ganapath

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath' is getting hotter and more exciting with each coming day. Following the massive response to the teaser, the recently released electrifying trailer has multiplied the excitement of the fans and the audiences to a whole new level, and now celebrating the true spirit of Ganapath, the grand celebration song 'Jai Ganesha' has been released introducing the fierce spirit of Ganapath who will rise to save his people with the blessings of Lord Ganesha. 

A few days ago, the makers launched the first song, 'Hum Aaye Hain', which has been trending across all platforms ever since it release. Continuing the musical journey of the film, the makers released the much-awaited 'Jai Ganesha' song. The high-on-beat song Jai Ganesha is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, and the lyrics are penned by Akshay Tripathi. 

With its goosebumps-worthy beats, the song fondly opens up on a grand scale bringing Tiger Shroff rising in a new world to protect his people. With Tiger Shroff's moves and unbeatable energy, the upbeat devotional song guarantees to leave an indelible mark in the minds of the audience. 

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl. The film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on tober 20, 2023.

Ganapath Pooja Entertainment Jai Ganesha Hum Aaye Hain Vishal Mishra Akshay Tripathi Tiger Shroff Vikas Bahl Vashu Bhagnani Jackky Bhagnani Deepshikha Deshmukh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 10/12/2023 - 13:03

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Indian Idol 5 winner Sreerama Chandra to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.We have always been at...
Kya Baat Hai! Ashnoor Kaur gives a sneak peek into her emotional housewarming celebrations with the family, of her new luxurious abode! Check out the pictures here!
MUMBAI: Ashnoor Kaur has been winning the hearts of people all across the country, not just through her Instagram, but...
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now!
MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's 'Ganapath' is getting hotter and more exciting with each coming day. Following the...
Kya Baat Hai! Dalip Tahil reveals Sanjeev Kumar and Shammi Kapoor were originally cast for Aamir Khan starrer Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, “Mansoor said that I will make this movie but…”
MUMBAI: Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak was one of the biggest hits of 1988. The film also gave us two stars; Aamir Khan and...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Heartbreaking! Sahiba burst into tears after Manveer’s announcement of Seerat and Angad’s marriage
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Whoa! Ankit Gupta, Vishal Aditya Singh or Fahmaan Khan who is the highest paid actor on Colors? Read on to know their per episode fees
Colors is one of the most loved channels, that showcases some of the most entertaining and gripping content. The...
Recent Stories
Ganapath
The ultimate savior of his people Ganapath is here with a grand musical celebration of Lord Ganesha! 'Jai Ganesha' song out Now!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anusha
Exclusive! Dream Girl 2 actress Anusha Mishra reveals about the time she got cheated on, read to know more
Sonam
Shocking! Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja takes legal action against a digital content creator for roasting his wife
BTS
Wow! BTS ranks 3rd in the star brand reputation ranking this September, check out the list
Britney Spears
Wow! Britney Spears wishes to collaborate with Jay-Z for new version of Beyoncé's Daddy Issues
Ranveer Brar
Woah! Chef Ranveer Brar calls Aparshakti Khurrana a true Punjabi, here's why
Tom Holland
What! Tom Holland was rumoured to be dating Sophie Turner's close friend Nadia Parkes before Zendaya