There’s never an issue with him: Priyanka Chopra on Salman Khan

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 07:08 PM

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra Jonas has carved a niche for herself in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress is considered as a global icon. The actress, who tied the knot with Nick Jonas last year, is back to India to promote her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink.

However, people back home are equally interested in what is happening (or recently happened) in her life. Talking to Mid-Day in an interview, Priyanka finally addressed actor Salman Khan’s sarcastic comments at her after she quit his film Bharat. She said that all is well between the two. “The only thing I’d say is that if there was a reaction required you’d have had it by now. Salman is amazing. I’ve always admired him. He came for Nick (Jonas) and my reception, we went to his house, I’m really close to his sister (Arpita Khan). So, there’s never an issue with him,” she said.

