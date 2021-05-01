These are the movies wherein telly actress Anita Hassanandini has featured till date, check them out...

MUMBAI: Actress Anita Hassanandani is a renowned Indian telly and Bolly actress who has left behind her own long legacy in the industry right from her first exposure to showbiz. Whether her role was big or small, she made it sure to make her on-screen character BIG in-terms of her acting skills and has been highly acclaimed for the same. She has also been a prominent face in any Hindi movies as well as a prominent actress in the South industry as well.

Hailing from Mumbai (Maharashtra), Anita debuted before the small-screen first to embark upon her showbiz career with a Hindi serial named Idhar Udhar in 1998, wherein she played the role of Anushka. The next year itself, she bagged her silver-screen debut in Subhas Ghai's multi-starrer and the famous movie Taal, wherein she co-starred with eminent Bollywood actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Khanna and herself played the side-role of Asha. Then onwards, she went on starring in major Hindi shows one after the other and even made her debut in South's entertainment industry with the 2001 Telugu movie Nuvvu Nenu. Later, she also featured in many other Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, a few Kannada and one Punjabi movie as well.

In 2013, Hassanandani got hitched to corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa and on 10th October 2020, she announced her pregnancy through a video which she had uploaded on Instagram, featuring Reddy and herself. The couple is now blessed with their first child - their son Aaravv Reddy, who was born on 9th February 2021.

Anita also happens to be Ekta Kapoor's BFF and they share precious moments of friendship by partying, eating and travelling together.

Read on to know deets regarding the actress' silver-screen movies and the associated roles in both Bollywood and the regional entertainment industries:

1. In 1999, she bagged her first silver-screen role for the Hindi movie Taal, co-starring eminent Bollywood actors like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Akshay Khanna. Anita played the minimal role of Asha therein. This Hindi musical romantic drama film was co-written, edited, produced and directed by Subhash Ghai. Taal was premiered at the Chicago International Film Festival, under the 'official selection' category at the 2005 Ebertfest: Roger Ebert's Film Festival and at the 45th International Film Festival of India in the 'Celebrating Dance in Indian cinema' section.

2. In 2001, she played the lead-character of Vasundhara in the popular Telugu movie Nuvvu Nenu, which is a romantic-drama film. Actor Uday Kiran portrayed the lead-male's role while co-stars Sunil Banerjee, Tanikella Bharani, Dharmavarapu Subramanyam and Telangana Shakuntala played the supporting roles. This movie was released on 10 August and became an instant commercial success after winning four Filmfare Awards South - including 'Best Film - Telugu' and five Nandi Awards in various categories. Later, this movie also had it's Hindi remake as Yeh Dil, wherein Anita coo-starred as the female-lead along with actor Tusshar Kapoor.

3. In 2002, the Indian Tamil-language film named Varushamellam Vasantham featured cast-members Manoj, Kunal and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles, while M. N. Nambiar played a supporting role. Anita played the role of Latha herein. The film was remade in Telugu as Manchivaadu.

4. Samurai is a 2002 Indian Tamil-language vigilante action thriller film that featured Vikram in the title role, while Anita Hassanandani, Jaya Seal and Nassar played supporting roles. Anita Hassanandini played the role of Deiva. This film underwent production delays and was finally released 2 years later.

5. Sreeram is a 2002 Indian Telugu-language action masala film starring Uday Kiran, Anita Hassanandani and Ashish Vidyarthi in the lead roles, while Anita played the role of Madhulata herein. This film is a remake of the Tamil film - Dhill and was an average grosser at the box office. The film was later dubbed into Hindi as Ghera Ghaav.

6. Anita's next big on-screen achievement was with the 2002 Telugu comedy film Thotti Gang. This was a multi-starrer movie and she co-starred as one of the female-lead character Venkata Lakshmi along with actors like Allari Naresh, Prabhu Deva ad Sunil Gajala in the lead roles. The movie again claimed positive reviews and was declared a super hit at the box office. It was loosely based on 2001 American film Saving Silverman and was latter dubbed and released in Tamil under the name of Love Game.

7. In 2003, Anita starred as the female lead in Ekta Kapoor's Hindi movie Kucch To Hai, which is an Indian Hindi-language romantic thriller slasher film. It also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Esha Deol, Yash Tonk, Rishi Kapoor, Jeetendra and Moonmoon Sen in the lead roles. Despite it's low ratings, Anita became a household fame of versatility through her role of Natasha herein.

8. Yeh Dil is a 2003 Indian Hindi romantic drama film starred Tusshar Kapoor and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. The film was an official remake of 2001 hit Telugu film Nuvvu Nenu. Anita Hassanandani reprised her role from Nuvvu Nenu, which was also remade into a Bengali movie as Dujone with Dev and Srabanti in the lead roles.

9. Ninne Ishtapaddanu is a 2003 Telugu film that starred Tarun, Sridevi and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. Anita played the role of Sanjana therein.

10. Aadanthe Ado Type is a 2003 Indian Telugu romantic film that starred Sivaji, Aryan Rajesh and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles. It is a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Mounam Pesiyadhe. The film released on 30 August 2003. It was later dubbed into Telugu and was launched under the name of Kanchu in 2006.

11. Next, another movie Krishna Cottage, which was also hailed by Balaji Telefilms', was a 2004 Indian Hindi horror film and starred actors Sohail Khan, Isha Koppikar and Anita Hassanandani in the leading roles. This was a pretty popular horror film back then and Anita was being considered as an emerging Hindi movie heroine who starred in horror movies. She played the role of Shanti herein.

12. Veera Kannadiga is a 2004 Kannada-language action-drama film starring actors Puneeth Rajkumar and Anita Hassanandani. The film was simultaneously made in Telugu as Andhrawala, starring Jr. NTR. In the former, Anita played the role of Chitra.

13. Sukran is a 2005 Indian Tamil-language action-thriller film starring the actors like Ravi Krishna and Anita Hassanandani in the lead roles, with Vijay appearing in an extended cameo as the title character. She played the role of 'Sandhya'.

14. Silsiilay is a 2005 multi-starrer Indian Hindi romance film with a stellar cast of Tabu, Bhumika Chawla, Riya Sen, Celina Jaitly, Anita Hassanandani, Divya Dutta, Rahul Bose, Jimmy Shergill, Ashmit Patel and Kay Kay Menon, while an extended appearance is played by Shah Rukh Khan. It was released on 17 June 2005. Anita played the small role of Piya in the movie's second story.

15. Koi Aap Sa is a 2005 Indian Hindi romance film that starred Aftab Shivdasani, Dipannita Sharma and Anita Hassanandani in the pivotal roles. Anita played the role of Simran/ Simi herein.

16. Gandugali Kumara Rama is a 2006 Indian Kannada-language biographical film based on the life of Kumara Rama (1290 AD – 1320 AD), who is considered to be the warrior prince prior to the establishment of the Vijayanagara Empire. This film threads the path of a novel written by Su. Rudramurthy Shastry. The film stars Shiva Rajkumar in dual roles with Rambha, Laya and Anita Hassanandani in pivotal roles. The film was a disaster at the box office. It was during the filming of this movie that Shivrajkumar's father and veteran actor Rajkumar died. Anita played the role of Ratna herein.

17. Dus Kahaniyaan is a 2007 Indian Hindi-language anthology film comprising of ten short films telling ten different stories. The film features an ensemble cast comprising of Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nana Patekar, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Bajpayee, Arbaaz Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, Amrita Singh, Minissha Lamba, Sudhanshu Pandey, Anupam Kher, Aftab Shivdasani, Diya Mirza, Mandira Bedi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Neha Dhupia, Shabana Azmi, Masumeh Makhija, Rohit Roy, Anita Hassanandani, Anuradha Patel, Dino Morea, Tarina Patel, Neha Oberoi, Parmeet Sethi and Anup Soni. Anita played the role of Simran herein.

18. Just Married is a 2007 Bollywood film that starred Fardeen Khan and Esha Deol in lead roles along with Satish Shah, Kirron Kher and Mukul Dev in supporting roles. Anita played the side role of Amrita herein.

19. Nayagan is a 2008 Indian Tamil language that starred J. K. Rithesh, Ramana, Sangeetha, Keerthi Chawla, Anita Hassanandani and Anandaraj in pivotal-roles. It was subsequently dubbed into Telugu as Ankusam. The movie was released on 22 August 2008 and was a direct remake of the 2007 movie Vegam, which itself was an uncredited remake of the 2004 American action-thriller film Cellular. Anita played the role of Nila herein.

20. Ek Se Bure Do is a 2009 Bollywood black-comedy film that starred Arshad Warsi, Anita Hassanandani and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles. The film was shot in 2007 but released in 2009. The film took 5 years to reach box-office it was started in the year 2003. Anita played the role of Payal herein.

21. Benny and Babloo is a 2010 Bollywood satirical-comedy film which released in October 2010 under the Chamunda Films banner. The film starred Kay Kay Menon, Rajpal Yadav, Riya Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Rukhsar Rehman, Anita Hassanandani, Richa Chaddha, Maushumi Udeshi, Hiten Paintal and Aasif Sheikh in prominent roles. Anita played the role of Esha aka Sarita herein.

22. Aha Naa Pellanta! is a 2011 Indian Telugu language action-comedy film that starred Allari Naresh (the son of famous director E. V. V. Satyanarayana) and newcomer Ritu Barmecha in the lead roles. Srihari, Anita Hassanandani, Subbaraju, Samrat Reddy and Brahmanandam in important roles. The film was released on 2 March 2011. Anita played the role of Madhu herein.

23. Ragini MMS 2 is a 2014 Indian erotic-horror film which is the sequel to the 2011 horror movie Ragini MMS. Ragini MMS 2 features Sunny Leone and Saahil Prem in the lead roles in a continuation of the plot from the prequel. Unlike the first film, the movie is not shot in a found footage format. The film received an 'A' certificate. The film was a major commercial success, being declared a hit at the box office. Anita played the role of Gina.

24. Yaaran Da Katchup is a 2014 Punjabi action comedy film that starred Jaswinder Bhalla, then-debutant Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu, Yuvika Chaudhary, Anita Hassanandani, Varun Sharma, Anil Juneja and Rana Ranbir in pivotal roles. Anita played the role of Simrath herein.

25. Lastly, Hero is a 2015 Indian Hindi-language romantic-action film which was a remake of Subhash Ghai's 1983 blockbuster film of the same name and starred Jackie Shroff. This film starred debutantes Sooraj Pancholi and Athiya Shetty - son of actor Aditya Pancholi and daughter of Bollywood actor Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. Aditya Pancholi has an important role in the film himself. The film was released on 11 September 2015 worldwide and garnered mixed to negative reviews. Anita played the role of Radha's sister-in-law herein.

