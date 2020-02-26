These BTS pictures from Brahmastra will leave you excited for the film's release!

MUMBAI: Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an important role in the film.

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, and Dimple Kapadia and was slated to release in December 2019 initially.

The release had then been shifted to summer 2020. Now that the final release date has been locked, fans are bound to get excited.

With the BTS pictures released by the makers, the excitement of the audience is at a different level as the film looks quite promising.

Alia has been paired opposite her beau Ranbir for the first time in Bramastra. The actress plays the role of Isha and Ranbir will be seen essaying the role of Shiva.

Brahmastra is the first part of the sci-fi trilogy and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.