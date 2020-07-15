These fitness videos of Sunny Singh will surely make you want to go all-out for your work-out

MUMBAI : Sunny Singh is renowned for his relatable comic characters on-screen which are certain to get a burst of giggles from the audience. His dialogue delivery strikes the right note at the right time and always gets to the audience! Nevertheless, his awe-striking acting skills are not the only thing about him that is admired and appreciated as the actor has a huge social media presence as well wherein he posts dance and fitness videos.

The actor's fitness posts on his social media set a benchmark for many and even inspire the audience to start working out and achieve those fitness goals! He is seen working out rigorously and vigorously in his awe-inspiring fitness videos. His workout schedules also include boxing, where he is seen throwing some power-packed punches. Here are a few of his fitness videos from his social media:

In this one Sunny Singh is seen sparring with his boxing gloves on, moving around, and throwing a combination of some punches . In other snippets, he was also seen rope climbing and working out that core! He posted the video with the caption:

"progress...

The actor displays his strength, focus, and balance in this video of his! He posted the video with the caption :

"Step 1 Train Hard

Step 2 Train Harder

Sunny Singh packs some real heat in those punches on the punching bag. Check it out:

"

Being dedicated and passionate for boxing the actor throws some power-packed punches in this one:

"FORWARD.ALWAYS FORWARD.

@tridevpandey

