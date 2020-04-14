These pictures of Krishna Shroff raise the temperature!

MUMBAI: Krishna Shroff, the sister of Bollywood hunk Tiger Shroff, often makes headlines for her sizzling photographs. The starlet had also turned muse for a photographer and stripped down for an artsy photo series. The monochrome images that were shared online have Krishna showing off her intricate ribcage tattoo and other ink while striking a sultry pose. It wasn’t too long ago when the young lady made news for her topless photoshoot that went viral online. Speaking out in support of the images, Krishna had said that they were her personal pictures shot aesthetically by her photographer friend, in her own bedroom and that none of her family members had any kind of objection to it.

We now bring to you some of her pictures that definitely raise the temperature.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE