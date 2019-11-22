''They immediately recognized me as the Dangal girl and were excited to meet me. It was surreal”, says Fatima Sana Shaikh recalling her experience from her visit to China

MUMBAI: Apart from her cinematic endeavors, Fatima Sana Shaikh began to capture the attention of cinephiles with her exemplary dance, fitness, and promising portrayals. Recently, the actress attended an awards show at Jackie Chan International Action Movie Week held in Datong, North China’s Shanxi Province and reminiscing about her experience, she has something to share!



With her promising portrayals all across, Fatima has truly been recognized globally for the work. Fatima encountered a similar feeling when she was acknowledged for her craft and the whole experience has been surreal for her. Expressing the same, Fatima exulted, “After collecting my award, I went to Jackie Chan’s room, where many top actors from the Chinese film industry were present. They immediately recognized me as the Dangal girl and were excited to meet me. It was surreal!”



Fatima also won the ‘Best Actress award in an action film’ for her film ‘Thugs of Hindostan’, at the event. It’s not the first time that the actress was visiting the acclaimed film festival as she had visited the same with her Dangal co-star Sanya Malhotra after Dangal had released in China.



Fatima as Geeta Phogat, the quiet, introverted, focused and wrestler who fights all odds will be encountered amongst one of the most impeccable debuts of all time. Her embodiment of that persona had us from frame one. Contrary to this was her portrayal of warrior princess Zafira in ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ where she was fierce, vigorous and rebellious and she aced her performance.



Slipping into the soul of the characters comes naturally to her and her perseverance and devotion to a project and role are laudable. When the hard work is appreciated on an international platform, confidence and happiness seem no bound.



Fatima is one actor who has grown with every movie and has been earning praise critics and directors. Hailed as a Director’s actor, Fatima keeps her fans posted with her social media posts about all things arts as well as her superlative performances.



On the work front, Fatima will be seen in a horror-comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal and in Anurag Basu's directorial next and she is exhilarated for her first-ever collaboration with Anurag Basu and Rajkumar Rao.