Throwback! THIS actress didn't take Shah Rukh Khan seriously as a hero, called him 'dubla-patla'

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is currently enjoying the best phase of his career. After the four-year sabbatical, SRK became the only Indian actor to give 2 1000 crore movies in a year. Pathaan has collected Rs 1050 crores, whereas, Jawan will soon breach the Pathaan records, till now, it has collected Rs 937 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan is famously known as the King of Romance, and he is called King Khan. But there was a time in his career when he was mocked for his physical appearance.

In an old interview, one of his co-stars, who later became his best friend and business partner, mocked him for his long hair, and lean body, and even joked about him.

In 1992, Shah Rukh Khan did Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and he was paired with Juhi Chawla. The actress who had considered as next big star after Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak wasn't keen to sign Aziz Mirza's film, and the reason was Shah Rukh Khan.

While speaking to Lehren, Juhi narrated how Vivek Vaswani (co-producer of the film) convinced Juhi to sign the film and told her that Shah Rukh Khan looks like Aamir Khan.

Juhi recalled her first day on the sets and said, "I went on the sets of Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, and waha maine Shah Rukh ko dekha. Aur maine kya dekha, ek dubla, patla ladka, unke baal lambe-lambe the, ankhon tak aa rahe the, aur maine kaha 'yeh hero hai aur yeh Aamir Khan ki tarah dikhta hai'." As Juhi got to know SRK, she found him nice, professional, and the funniest person on sets.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi did eight movies together, including Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Darr, One 2 Ka 4, Yes Boss, Ram Jaane, Duplicate, Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani, and Bhootnath. They even co-own a production company, Dreamz Films Unlimited, and the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders.

