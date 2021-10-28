THROWBACK ALERT! Anil Kapoor shares his mother’s picture to spot the resemblance between her and him

MUMBAI: It’s said that you are a reflection of your parents. Usually, it means for the type of life you lead, your principles and virtues but sometimes even the physical resemblance. And it seems like the iconic actor Anil Kapoor has also found that resemblance with his mother.

Today, the actor went on a nostalgic note as he shared a beautiful picture of his mother, Nirmal Kapoor, alongside a picture of him from his younger days, on social media, keeping in with the trend of Throwback Thursdays. The actor captioned it “The uncanny resemblance! #ThrowbackThursday,” and we couldn’t agree with him more.

Clad in an elegant saree with a bun and big bindi on her forehead, Kapoor’s mother looks ethereal in this throwback picture, and maybe now we know where he gets his forever young looks from. Even after crossing 60, Kapoor’s young looks have always been a talking topic of the internet, but seeing this pic of him from his younger days has made the audience fall more in love with him. It’s true, like mother like son.

Meanwhile, on the work front Anil was recently shooting for Raj Mehta’s Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. Apart from that, he also has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Abhinav Bindra’s biopic with his son, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor. He is also rumoured to be a part of the Hindi adaptation of The Night Manager with Aditya Roy Kapur, and if it proves to be true, it will be a reunion for the Malang co-stars.

