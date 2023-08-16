Throwback! Drunk Salman Khan shouted and warned Katrina Kaif to not date Ranbir Kapoor, reports reveal

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had a past, a past which was certainly never accepted in front of the world, but a past everyone knew through tabloids, gossip, and hints through various interviews.
They had a past so close that Aamir Khan once took funny digs around them getting married with Katrina blushing during Dhoom 3 promotions. But keeping that story for some other time we come back to the main leads Sal-Kat as they were termed together.

Now in a major throwback, we came across a wild gossip that says that when Katrina moved on to Ranbir from Salman, after her private pictures holidaying with RK in a bikini went viral, all were stunned. It was a move none expected. Since Salman literally took Kat under his wings when they first met. She had a literal godfather in Bhaijaan!

Anyway, she moved on to Ranbir Kapoor, and gossip columns say that it was once that Salman Khan could not bear the pain, and he vented it out right outside Katrina Kaif’s building then. On an unfortunate night, an intoxicated Salman created a chaos outside Katrina Kaif’s building, according to many tabloids.

Miss Malini via SpotboyE, quoted that the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star reached outside Katrina Kaif’s building and screamed, “Don’t go with Ranbir. You’re making a mistake, he will leave you heartbroken. You’ll regret leaving me for Ranbir.” The report also mentioned that he also pleaded with Katrina not to leave him.

However, before the tamasha could go out of hand, his manager and driver had to intervene and take him home. Obviously, the two never reconciled but Salman still shares a beautiful bond with Katrina which generally is visible during their spottings and interviews together.

On the work front, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif headline the Tiger series produced by Yash Raj Films and are gearing up for the third installment of the franchise.

