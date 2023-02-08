Throwback! Jaya Bachchan tried to replace Rekha in a film with Amitabh Bachchan, what happened next is a shocker!

MUMBAI: Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha’s saga is a story everyone knows. Some know it more than others while others know the gossip rather than the truth. However, the truth about this triangle remains intact with the three names involved in this story.

While the Khoobsoorat starlet has always been vocal about her love for Big B, Mrs Bachchan has remained tight-lipped.

It was during one of her interviews with Amitabh Bachchan that the Mili star was asked about his affair, and she denied the same. She has never been asked much about the same, and whenever she has been asked, she has always maintained that her husband is loyal!

However, according to reports, once upon a time, Jaya Bachchan tried her influence to get Rekha replaced from a film where she starred with Amitabh Bachchan. Mrs Bachchan tried hard to influence the producer Tito Tony to cast Zeenat Aman instead of Rekha in a film called Ram Balram.

A report claims that Rekha played a trump card when she learned about Jaya Bachchan’s desperate tries! Quoted from a website, the report says, “When Rekha found out that she was being replaced, she approached the film’s director Vijay Anand. He told her to convince Tito, which she did when she said she would do the film for free.”

Well, imagine how can one refuse that good an offer? Rekha was the most sought-after actress of those times, and her doing a film for free meant too much gain for the film. She did the film and Jaya Bachchan had to settle down with this fact but she could not control her anger when she found Amitabh Bachchan talking to Rekha on the sets of the film in ‘private’.

What happened next was nothing of a shocker. Onlookers say that Amitabh Bachchan left the shoot then and there not even waiting to complete the shot. Rest as they say is history about the three, which turned into scandalous gossip over the years.

