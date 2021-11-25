THROWBACK: OH NO! Katrina Kaif told Salman Khan that her career was destroyed after John Abraham replaced her in a film

MUMBAI: In the past, Salman Khan has faced disagreements with many industry figures. Even though he is on good terms with most of them, there are a few whom he does not. Reports say Salman still has no friendship with John Abraham. According to legend, the two fought during one of their dance tours, and their relationship never really recovered well.

For the Twist of it, all Katrina Kaif is said to be involved in this story as well.

The actor said a long time ago that John had removed Katrina from a film called Saaya during an interview with India TV. Likewise, Katrina had a chance to remove John later. "I remember the visual of Katrina doing the film for which she was later replaced by Tara Sharma, crying "My entire career is over.". He said he thought she was unnecessarily crying since she would become one of the biggest stars in the film industry one day. He said that he told her, 'A few years from now you'll be laughing at this."

Katrina's proficiency in Hindi is believed to be the reason why John refused to work with her.

Moreover, Salman said that Katrina had wanted to remove John years later when she had the chance, Salman added.

John could be replaced anytime, but that was not the right thing to do, Salman had explained to her. The actor added that she understood that and worked with John. And he stated, “The film became a big hit. Mere aur Katrina dono k badappan k wajahse John Abraham ko Badi hit mile hai “.

And keeping in my mind that this was long ago and it seems like all is good in the bolly-hood!

John and Salman were spotted together on Bigg Boss 15 when John appeared to promote Satyameva Jayate 2.

