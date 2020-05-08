News

This throwback photo of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and their kids is as adorable as they are

08 May 2020

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most lived couples in B-town, and their fans cannot seem to get enough of them. However, with the ongoing lockdown, everyone is at home, and we don't get to see as many glimpses of the couple and their kids. Nonetheless, we keep coming across these throwback clicks of them.

We recent came across a photo of Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, and their kids Misha and Zain from a birthday celebration, and it is as adorable as they are. The four of them are all smiles as they pose for the paps.

