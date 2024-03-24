Throwback to the time Rani Mukerji expressed regret over not having a second child, read on

MUMBAI : Rani Mukerji is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses in Bollywood. The diva has turned 46 today reportedly and is happily celebrating the special day. Rani who is the classic example of a perfect mother who is excelling in her career and professional life also had once got candid about her bad phase in life that can be an inspiration to all the working mothers. The Mardaani actress had opened up about her loss and revealed suffering a miscarriage in her second pregnancy at the age of 39 years old and mentioned how she missed the bus.

Rani had once said that she could not have a it family as she had missed the bus," “I can't have a huge family as I think I have missed the bus. I should have started a long time ago. But I can always try for a second child."

Rani shared the painful experience of her life about losing her second baby in five months of pregnancy," Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film…so, it was around the year when COVID-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy".

Rani was lauded by her loved ones and fans for this heartfelt conversation who called her the strongest woman. Today at the age of 46 she is a rocking mother and up in her game. Rani got married in 2014 to Aditya Chopra in Italy in a Bengali tradition. She is the mother of adorable Adira who is 8 years old. Reportedly Adira Chopra was two months pre-mature baby and was kept in NICU. All said and done, Rani is a rock-solid woman, wishing the YRF queen a very happy birthday and lifetime happiness.

