Throwback! Times, when Katrina said she wants her IDEAL man, should possess THESE three attributes

MUMBAI: If speculations are to be believed, Katrina Kaif is getting married to actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9th in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, an old interview of Katrina Kaif has already gone viral where the actress was seen talking about her ideal man.

Quite interestingly, during a conversation in 2018 with Filmfare, the Namaste London actress talked about the important features she looks for in her ideal man.

As per an India Today report, talking about the things she wants in her man Katrina said, “Just make sure I am aware that you want it. A sense of humor is really important, and maybe he smells good,” said Katrina Kaif.

Further in 2019, the actress was again questioned about what she wanted, the answer was “A boyfriend”.

In the meantime, officials from Sawai Madhopur's district government are preparing for the wedding. On December 9, the stars will marry in the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.

On Thursday, a meeting was held to examine the law-and-order plans for the four days of the celebrity wedding. The meeting was mainly on managing traffic and transportation during the wedding, said Sawai Madhopur district collector Rajendra Kishan.

Credit: DNA/Filmfare/India Today