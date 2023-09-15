Throwback! When Jennifer Winget slapped Karan Singh Grover on the sets of Dill Mill Gayee for cheating on her

MUMBAI: We often tell you some interesting stories about actors’ personal lives who have grabbed attention for all the shocking reasons. One of the TV actors who has often been in the news owing to his personal life is Karan Singh Grover.

Despite making his name with TV shows like Dill Mill Gayye, he’s in the news for his three marriages. Yes, you heard that right! Not many know that before settling down with Bipasha Basu, he was first married to TV actress Shraddha Nigam and later to Jennifer Winget.

For the unversed, KSG first tied the knot with Shraddha Nigam and both parted ways within ten months of their marriage. However, his 2nd marriage with Winget married for two years until she found out about him cheating on her. Yes, that’s true!

In today’s throwback story, we will tell you about the time when Jennifer Winget allegedly slapped Karan Singh Grover publicly. Well, the story goes back to the time when KSG and Jennifer were shooting for Dill Mill Gayye.

It all happened when Jennifer learned about him cheating on her. KSG’s first marriage too ended in divorce after he was found unfaithful while cheating on Nigam with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa choreographer Nicole Alvares.

Coming back, it is being said that soon after learning about Karan Singh Grover cheating on him, Jennifer Winget allegedly slapped him on the sets of Dill Mill Gayye, in front of the other star cast.

After the incident, the ex-couple wasn’t on talking terms. They finally parted ways when rumours of KSG’s brewing romance and growing closeness with Bipasha Basu surface.

Earlier in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Jennifer Winget had said about her interview with Karan Singh Grover, “I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him or it’s not just me, both of us weren’t ready to take that step. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess.”

Further adding, “I was so lost and confused that I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I’m like I don’t want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘arre bechari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out. I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it."

