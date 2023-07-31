Throwback! When Parineeti Chopra said that she doesn’t want to marry a politician

Parineeti Chopra and her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha has been making it to the headlines for the past many weeks. But, do you in an interview earlier, the actress stated that she doesn’t want to marry a politician.
Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 06:15
Parineeti Chopra

MUMBAI:  Parineeti Chopra and her wedding with politician Raghav Chadha has been making it to the headlines for the past many weeks. There were reports that the actress will be getting married soon and this month there’s a Roka ceremony that will take place. A recent report also suggests that the engagement has been done already, and the wedding will take place in October this year.

Well, Parineeti and Raghav have not yet spoken up about it, and while we wait for an official announcement about their engagement or wedding, let’s go back a few years and see what the actress had spoken up about getting married to a politician.

Also Read: Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha get engaged; wedding to be held in October

A few years ago, while promoting her movie Jabariya Jodi, Parineeti in an interview, with an entertainment portal had said, “I don’t want to marry any politician. There are too many good options, but I don’t want to marry any politician.”

Do you guys remember the quote, “Never say never”? Well, that’s the same thing happening with Parineeti.

While the actress is not ready to speak about the wedding, whenever the paparazzi ask her about it, she starts blushing. Even her frequent visits to Manish Malhotra’s house, makes everyone wonder whether she is going there to finalise her wedding outfits.

Talking about Parineeti’s movies, the actress has Chamkila, Capsule Gill, and Shiddat 2 lined up. Her last release was Uunchai in which she had an extended cameo, and she had done a decent job in it.

Also Read: Kya Baat Hai! Parineeti Chopra gets clicked at Manish Malhotra's house; netizens say, "Bridal lehenga ke liye design dekhne aayi thi"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    
 

Submitted by Murtuza Iqbal on Mon, 07/31/2023 - 06:15

