Throwback! When Priyanka Chopra revealed her first celebrity crush

There is an old video floating where actress Priyanka Chopra reveals her first ever celebrity crush
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 12/04/2023 - 06:15
movie_image: 
Priyanka

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chopra is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in the acting space. Over the time with her great acting contribution in India and internationally, her fan following has doubled. Not to forget her sizzling looks and her achievements with which she has created a strong mark in the hearts and Minds of the fans.

This global icon is loved at the international level too and her fans look forward to knowing more in detail about her. Well having said that, there is a video floating all over the internet where we see actress Priyanka Chopra revealing her first ever celebrity crush, and she is not from Hindi cinema.

As we see the first celebrity person to steal the heart of our actress Priyanka Chopra was Tupac Amaru Shakur who was an American rapper. The actress was her big celebrity crush and she went blank for around 20 days when he died.

Indeed this is one of the lesser known facts about the actress Priyanka Chopra, what are your views on this, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

