Throwback! When Ranbir Kapoor was ignored by Quentin Tarantino, leaving him heartbroken

Ranbir Kapoor is a globally recognized star with successful movies like Brahmastra, Barfi!, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and others credited to his filmography. You would agree to that, I would agree to that, but Quentin Tarantino has no freaking idea what we’re talking about.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/30/2023 - 01:00
Ranbir

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is a globally recognized star with successful movies like Brahmastra, Barfi!, Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, and others credited to his filmography. You would agree to that, I would agree to that, but Quentin Tarantino has no freaking idea what we're talking about. 

Just like his movie characters, Ranbir wears his heart on his sleeves in real life. And well, that is not limited to his dating life but also his love for international stars like Natalie Portman and Quentin Tarantino. Despite his position in the Bollywood industry, he once ran behind the Once In A Time In Hollywood director for a picture, but what happened next was rather heartbreaking!

Ranbir Kapoor was busy shooting for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil alongside Anushka Sharma and the team in London. He was filming in the same building where Quentin Tarantino was promoting his movie, The Hateful Eight. Upon learning about the same, RK decided that he would go meet the maestro filmmaker without revealing his identity as he only needed an autograph.

Poor Ranbir Kapoor even told Karan Johar that he was going to meet Quentin Tarantino. Narrating the incident in an interview with Rajeev Masand, RK had shared, “I saw him coming, and from far, I’m saying, ‘Quentin, Quentin’. He walks, looks at me, goes and sits in his car. When the door opens, I was like, ‘Sir, picture picture?’ and they have it on video. It was really funny, and I got teased by the entire crew of Ae Dil, but just to see Quentin Tarantino.”

While most of us must have been embarrassed, Ranbir surely had no second thoughts about sharing his interaction with the world.

Ranbir Kapoor had also previously broken silence about being a part of Hollywood films. While his wife Alia Bhatt recently made her debut alongside Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone, he feels content being a part of Indian movies as it comes naturally to him.

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be next seen in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The action-thriller is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is enjoying massive pre-release buzz. Anil Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, and Bobby Deol will also be seen in pivotal roles.

Animal is slated for a December 1 release at the theatres.

Quentin Tarantino, on the other hand, last showcased his excellent direction skills in Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie in leading roles. It made $377 million at the worldwide box office.

