Throwback! When Sara Ali Khan revealed about her intimate relationships at step-mom Kareena Kapoor Khan's show

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is an actress unabashedly honest and speaks her mind as it is. She is unfiltered and fun. During one such unfiltered conversation, the actress opened up too much about her personal life, or her intimate personal life to be specific.

Also read - Sara Ali Khan wants to work with filmmakers who can 'push me to deliver the best'

However, what’s interesting is that she had this conversation with her abba Saif Ali Khan’s second wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan!

Kareena once invited Sara to her talk show, and the two had an unfiltered conversation about Sara’s adult life which included intimate chats, texts, one-night stands, dates etc. Sara being the upfront one, had no qualms about answering these questions.

In fact, during the conversation, Kareena even teased Sara that she would discuss her answers with Saif Ali Khan and the Kedarnath actress calmly pointed out the obvious saying he would anyway see this.

For an episode of her show, “What Women Want”, Kareena Kapoor Khan asked Sara Ali Khan if she has ever sent naughty texts to anyone and further said, “I don’t want to know this or I hope your father is not listening.” Sara replied yes and Bebo excitedly asked, “Can I tell him?” Sara was like, “Sure, I mean he might watch it.”

The Chameli actress further said, “I don’t think I should be asking you this question but I don’t know. I mean, we’re in a modern family. One-night stand?” she asked. Sara replied “Never!” to which Kareena was relieved.

The next question was regarding a no-show and Kareena Kapoor Khan asked the Kedarnath actress if she had ever pulled a no-show for a date. The actress revealed, “Maybe. But it’s not like a no-show. It’s like a ‘haan, milte hai’ and then not following up. Not like ‘I’ll see you there’ and not turning up. Always generic, hawa-hawa mein. Nothing particular.” However, she admitted to giving out a fake phone number.

Sara was also asked if she has made an excuse to avoid getting intimate and pat came a reply, “Have you met me? I’m tired of hearing excuses. I don’t make excuses.” Sara Ali Khan was also asked about her relationship with her co-stars and if ever a co-star made a pass at her. She revealed, “No, yaar! Nobody has ever made an advance at me. I have had very great working relationships with all my four co-actors.”

Also read - Sara Ali Khan reveals she follows THIS account on social media for thirst trap – Exclusive

For the unversed, Sara Ali Khan worked with Sushant Singh Rajput in Kedarnath, whom she was rumored to be dating. She was paired with Kartik Aaryan in Love Aajkal, whom she dated for a brief time. She has also played Ranveer Singh and Varun Dhawan’s love interests on-screen in Simmba and Coolie No 1.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - koimoi





