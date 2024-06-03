Ticket prices of the most loved film of the year Laapataa Ladies reduced to ₹100 on International Women’s Day!

Come watch the most loved film of the year Laapataa Ladies for Rs 100 on International Women’s Day
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 03/06/2024 - 12:36
Laapataa Ladies

MUMBAI: In a delightful move for cinema enthusiasts, Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' has decided to slash the ticket prices for their latest release, 'Laapataa Ladies' to a mere ₹100 on the special occasion of International Women’s Day, considering the overwhelming demand and appreciation the film has garnered.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, 'Laapataa Ladies' has struck a chord with the audience since its release on March 1st, 2024. Presented by Jio Studios, the film promises an engaging narrative based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami.

This unique initiative to reduce ticket prices to ₹100 across theaters nationwide on Women’s Day reflects AKP's commitment to making quality cinema accessible to a wider audience. Known for its impactful storytelling and urban cool narratives, AKP aims to celebrate the love and support received by 'Laapataa Ladies' by offering a more affordable cinematic experience.

The screenplay and dialogue, crafted by Sneha Desai, coupled with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma, contribute to the film's charm. As viewers continue to pour in their appreciation for the film, the reduced ticket prices aim for more cinema lovers to experience the magic of 'Laapataa Ladies' on the big screen. Don't miss the chance to catch this cinematic gem at an affordable price this Women’s Day!

Presented by Jio Studios, 'Laapataa Ladies' is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

