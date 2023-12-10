Tiger Shroff called his Ganapath co-star Kriti Sanon 'My national award heroine' as she appreciated the recently released Jai Ganesha song

MUMBAI: Pooja Entertainment's GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born, starring Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and legendary Amitabh Bachchan, is one of the hugely anticipated and largest-scale action films to come out of Indian cinema. Since the release of the visually appealing trailer, audiences can't stop praising the big-scale and never-before-seen action sequences of the film. To pump the excitement the makers has recently released the devotional track Jai Ganesha from the film which has won over the masses hearts.

Since the release of the song Jai Ganesha, everyone is pouring love on the song and is praising Tiger Shroff's electrifying dance performance in the song, his co star in the film Kriti Sanon has joined the list and showered her unanimous love on the song.

Taking to the social media, Kriti Sanon wrote,

"@TIGERJACKIESHROFF YOU ARE OUTSTANDING IN THIS!! SO DAMN POWERFUL! LOVVVVEEE IT! @RAHULDID SUPERBB CHOREOGRAPHY

LOVE THIS COMPOSITION @VISHALMISHRAOFFICIAL"

In response to the words from Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff replied and gave a special reply to the actress which says,

"Means a lot coming from my national award heroine!"

The banter between both the blockbuster Jodi has won audiences hearts and they are truly excited to catch their favourite jodi casting their magic with beautiful chemistry on- screen in Ganapath.

Pooja Entertainment presents 'GANAPATH: A Hero Is Born' in association with Good Co., directed by Vikas Bahl, while the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl. The film is set for a worldwide release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada on October 20, 2023.