News

Tiger Shroff to kickstart Heropanti 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Feb 2020 07:22 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who was recently seen in the hit film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and will soon be seen in yet another action flick Baaghi 3, will work in yet another sequel. This time, reports suggest that he will feature in a sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.

Tiger's Rambo remake has been pushed ahead due to Sajid Nadiadwala's other film.

Rambo was to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand but as Tiger has signed a film under Sajid's banner, the movie has been postponed one more time.

As per sources, NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the auctioneer.

Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut.

Tiger will begin the shooting of Heropanti 2 around May 2020.

Heropanti 2 will be reportedly directed by Ahmed Khan as the makers want to utilise the blockbuster jodi of Tiger-Ahmed. The actor-director duo delivered Rs 175 crore with Baaghi 2.

'Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record-breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it's the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2,' the source told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Sabbir Khan directed Heropanti, which released in 2014. The original had Kriti Sanon as the female lead. So far, no actress has been finalised to be paired opposite Tiger.

On a related note, Baaghi 3 will release on March 2

Tags Bollywood star Tiger Shroff Hrithik Roshan Baaghi 3 Heropanti Sajid Nadiadwala war director Siddharth Anand Heropanti 2 Ahmed Khan TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow
Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020

Bollywood divas attend Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for Break A Leg season 2

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa shoot for...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Which actress' braids inspires you the most?

Drashti Dhami
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the ANUSORU DESIGN better?

Surbhi Jyoti
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here