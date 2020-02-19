Tiger Shroff to kickstart Heropanti 2

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, who was recently seen in the hit film War alongside Hrithik Roshan and will soon be seen in yet another action flick Baaghi 3, will work in yet another sequel. This time, reports suggest that he will feature in a sequel to his debut film, Heropanti.

Tiger's Rambo remake has been pushed ahead due to Sajid Nadiadwala's other film.

Rambo was to be helmed by War director Siddharth Anand but as Tiger has signed a film under Sajid's banner, the movie has been postponed one more time.

As per sources, NGE had been planning to make Heropanti a franchise for the last year and they have finally found the perfect script that seamlessly fits into the mould of the auctioneer.

Heropanti 2 will also have Tiger playing the lead role, reprising his character from the original which also happened to be his Bollywood debut.

Tiger will begin the shooting of Heropanti 2 around May 2020.

Heropanti 2 will be reportedly directed by Ahmed Khan as the makers want to utilise the blockbuster jodi of Tiger-Ahmed. The actor-director duo delivered Rs 175 crore with Baaghi 2.

'Trade pundits feel Baaghi 3 will have record-breaking business as well, so Sajid felt it's the right time to get both his in-house talents to come together for Heropanti 2,' the source told the entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Sabbir Khan directed Heropanti, which released in 2014. The original had Kriti Sanon as the female lead. So far, no actress has been finalised to be paired opposite Tiger.

On a related note, Baaghi 3 will release on March 2