Tiger Shroff launces Sara Arfeen Khan's motivational book for women!

MUMBAI: Actress and influencer Sara Arfeen Khan who has graced Indian television with some prominent roles and shows recently made her debut as an author.

Sara who has always been very inclined towards more aspects like writing and strongly voicing her opinions on various subjects, decided to go ahead with penning down a book on topics relevant for women in this day and age, which was recently launched by actor Tiger Shroff!

Elaborating more on what her book is all about Sara shares,"This book caters to mainly women. As be it in a corporate space or the field of acting or even in a personal relationship, most women are struggling these days with a lot of self esteem issues including being stuck in relationships which are toxic for them! So this book is for all those women out there who need a reminder of how worthy and important they are and how they should value themselves even more, as that is when others will value them. One more message the book is aiming at is that noone should be anyone else but themselves, and eventually the competition should be with yourself and nobody else."